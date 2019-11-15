Crime Branch to probe into IIT student Fathima's suicide

Chennai: The probe into the death of a Kerala student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch as protests intensified over the incident.

The probe officers would summon and question the teacher, against whom the deceased Fathima Latheef had levelled allegations. The teacher has been on leave ever since the incident.

Kollam-native Fathima, a first-year student of MA, Humanities and Development Studies (Integrated Course), was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday.

Students' outfits had stepped up agitation over the teen’s death at the premier institute. Various Malayali outfits in Chennai, and political leaders too had protested as no comprehensive probe was announced even days after the teenager's death.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin, and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan also had sought for justice for her family.

Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Vishwanathan visited the IIT for a preliminary investigation on Thursday and declared that the probe would be handed over to the Crime Branch, the criminal investigative wing of the Tamil Nadu Police. Vishwanathan, who spent nearly two hours at the IIT, sought details from the director and professors.

Crime Branch Additional Commissioner Eswaramoorthy would supervise the Crime Branch probe, which would be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Meghalina. Senior officers are also part of this special team.

Kottoorpuram Police was investigating the crime till now.

The cops have so far questioned 24 people, including Fathima's teachers and classmates.

The Cyber Cell would be checking Fathima's phone to unearth evidence if any. Her parents had released two notes found on Fathima's phone that pointed fingers at three teachers. One of the notes, saved as the wallpaper on the phone, said that a teacher was responsible for her death. Fathima had also mentioned this teacher’s name.

The other two teachers have been questioned.