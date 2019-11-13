Relief for BJP in Karnataka: SC allows disqualified MLAs to contest bypolls

New Delhi: In a crucial verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs in Karnataka assembly, but it allowed them to contest the upcoming byelections.

The apex court said the assembly speaker cannot disqualify an MLA till the end of the term of the House. The apex court hence struck down the portion of the speaker's order which said the MLAs would be disqualified till the end of the 15th Karnataka assembly.

The SC also observed that assembly speakers have increasingly been acting against constitutional mandate.

The order was delivered by a bench comprising Jistices N V Raman, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari.

The MLAs, belonging to the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) were disqualified by former speaker Ramesh Kumar on the ground that their resignations were not voluntary and hence amounted to defection.

The MLAs then moved the Supreme Court challenging their disqualification.

Reacting to the SC verdict, Pratapagouda Patil, one of the 17 petitioners, said they were relieved. "We are confident that we will win the bypolls," he said.

Welcoming the verdict, the BJP said its core committee would decide on the candidature for the bypolls.



"We welcome the SC decision on the disqualified legislators. The core committee will meet today evening and decide on the candidature for the upcoming by-elections," Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said.



It remains to be seen if the saffron party would field the disqualified MLAs in the bypolls. With the SC making way for them for contesting the bypolls, the BJP is likely to give them a chance.

The Congress, meanwhile, views the verdict as a vindication of their claim that the BJP had poached the MLAs from the Congress and JDS to topple the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

"Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of all the 17 MLA’s who defected from @INCIndia & JDS. It also proves that the Karnataka BJP govt is an illegal govt. @BJP4India had used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority. It should be immediately dismissed," Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted on Wednesday.

"If BJP has any morality left, they should not give tickets to these disqualified MLAs to contest," Rao said in another tweet.