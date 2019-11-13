After students protest, JNU partially rolls back hike in hostel fees

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday decided to partially rollback the hike in hostel fees and proposed a scheme for financial assistance to students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) following protests by students.

The move comes as a huge success for the agitating students who have been on strike for over 15 days now.

The decision was taken at the varsity's Executive Council (EC) meeting which had to be shifted outside the campus at the last moment fearing agitation by students.

The EC is the supreme decision making body of the varsity which also has representation from the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA). The JNUTA members were not informed about the shift in the venue, the protesters alleged.

"JNU Executive Committee announces major rollback in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," HRD secretary R Subrmanyam tweeted.

According to sources, the room rent which was raised to Rs 600 from Rs 20 for single occupancy will now be Rs 200. Similarly, for double occupancy the rent was hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300. The amount will now be Rs 100.

The hostel fee hike, deadline for students to return to hostels and dress code were the major sticking points against which the university students had been protesting.

After careful consideration, the EC decided to do away with a few clauses in the Draft Hostel Manual that had drawn the ire of the students, a varsity official said.

He said the eligibility to avail BPL benefits will be determined after submission of requisite certificate by the students and the varsity will be following the norms set by the government.

The draft hostel manual, which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration Committee on October 28, had a clause which said, "The residents should be back in their respective hostels latest by 11.00 pm or by half an hour after time for library closing, whichever is later.

This, it was decided at the EC meeting, will now not be part of the manual. The dress code regulations have also been lifted.

The One-Time (Refundable) Mess Security deposit for all categories of students has been rolled back and the fee now would be Rs. 5,500, instead of the proposed Rs. 12,000.

The administration also made an appeal to all JNU students to get back to their classes, lab works, and research activities as major concessions have been given to students belonging to BPL category and removed the clauses related to dress and hostel timings from the hostel manual.

On Monday, thousands of JNU students clashed with the police as their protest over the steep fee hike escalated, leaving Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' confined for over five hours at the venue of the university's convocation.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)