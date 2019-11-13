Shashi Tharoor adds another feather to his cap - standup comedy | Video

In the ten years since his first entry into politics in 2009, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has transformed our very image of politicians. With his powerful oratory skills, not only has he opened new doors in the vein of development and empowerment but has also dispatched many politicians who, coiled up in old-world bureaucracies, proved to be hurdles in the way. This has won him the hearts of India's youth, who follow him on social media accounts very religiously.

Occasionally, Tharoor's use of words like 'Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia' and 'Floccinaucinihilipilification', however, has puzzled both his critics and fans alike. An acclaimed author, Tharoor has written eighteen bestselling works of fiction and non-fiction since 1981.

Just when it seemed as if he had done it all, Tharoor has surprised us once again by adding another feather to his cap – stand-up comedy.

Tharoor will be seen in an unscripted Amazon Original series 'One Mic Stand'. Created and hosted by comedian Sapan Verma in collaboration with Only Much Louder, it brings celebrities from varied walks of life to attempt stand-up comedy.

In addition to Tharoor, there are also sessions by Youtube Creator Bhuvan Bam, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, actor Richa Chadda and Taapasee Pannu.

A short clip of Tharoor's performance was posted on his Twitter handle to the delight of his many fans.

Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!) #OneMicStand pic.twitter.com/tgXVZEYOir — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2019

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We continue to receive an overwhelming response to Amazon Prime Video’s comedy offering and this appreciation drives us further to bring to our customers newer formats in this genre. One Mic Stand is a unique, fresh concept and we are happy to collaborate with Only Much Louder (OML) to present yet another disruptive take on stand-up comedy. Our customers have an exciting opportunity to see some of their favourite celebrities in a never-seen-before avatar and we are certain that audiences will love this new dimension of Stand-Up comedy.”

Given Tharoor's innate wit and flair for language, this is certain to one stellar watch!