Bihar boy wins 'BRICS-Young Innovator Prize'

Rio De Janeiro/New Delhi: Ravi Prakash, an Indian PhD scholar has won the USD 25,000 BRICS-Young Innovator Prize for inventing an affordable indigenous milk chilling unit for smaller and marginal rural dairy farmers.

Prakash, PhD scholar of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Bangalore, was a part of 21-member delegation sent to Brazil by the Department of Science and Technology for the 4th BRICS-Young Scientist Forum (YSF), 2019.

India won the first prize, carrying USD 25,000, in the forum, the Department of Science and Technology said in a Facebook post.

"India won 1st prize of #BRICS -Young scientist forum's conclave during November 6-8, 2019 in Brazil. Mr. Ravi Prakash, a PhD scholar of ICAR-NDRI, Bangalore, received prize for inventing an affordable indigenously designed milk chilling unit for small to marginal rural dairy farmers," Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The prize was awarded to Prakash, who hails from Bihar, for inventing an affordable indigenously designed milk chilling unit for small to marginal rural dairy farmers, the Facebook post said.

The technology can be used for chilling milk from the point of production by bringing down the temperature of raw milk from 37C to 7C within 30 minutes using nano-fluid based phase change materials, it said.

This innovation is of great socio-economic importance for all the developing countries by preserving quality and safety of milk just after production. This innovation will add value in farmer's kitty, it said.

The BRICS Young Innovator Prize aims to recognise and reward the best results related to research, development and innovation projects that represent technological innovation and a potential contribution to the science and technology sector of the BRICS countries, the Facebook post added.

It is in special recognition of young talented entrepreneurs and researchers, whose outstanding innovations will make a profound impact on the socio-economic environment and conditions of life in BRICS societies.

BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year's event is being held in Brasilia from November 13-14 under the theme BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future.