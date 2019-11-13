{{head.currentUpdate}}

18-year-old IIT-Delhi student falls to death from campus building
New Delhi: An 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi died after falling from the roof of the computer engineering department building, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that on the day of the incident on Friday last, the victim Ananya Gupta's mother after receiving a call from her daughter, visited her in the institute's campus at around 8am and stayed with her till afternoon.

Later in the evening, Gupta was seen going alone towards the roof using a ladder. Soon after that a security guard near the lecture hall complex heard a sound and rushed to the spot where he found the student had fallen and was severely injured, police said.

Following that the student was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is on and that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

