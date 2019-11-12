In photos: Ayodhya's first religious event after Supreme Court verdict

Thousands of devotees took holy dip in the Sarayu river on Kartik Purnima amid high security in Ayodhya. Kartik Purnima is the night of the full moon in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated 15 days after Diwali. This is the first major religious congregation in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court delivered the landmark verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Malayala Manorama reporter Rajeev Menon, who is in Ayodhya, clicked these photographs.

People flocked the bathing ghats since early morning on Tuesday, even as loud speakers played out chants of Sita Ram.

Devotees are making it a point to visit Ramjanmabhoomi before returning home.

Devotees took a dip in Sarayu river before offering pujas.

This is the first massive religious congregation in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict.

Though the district administration claims that the situation is normal in Ayodhya, only private vehicles have been allowed to ply inside the city.