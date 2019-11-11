Maharashtra govt formation: Governor denies Shiv Sena's request for more time, stalemate continues

Aaditya Thackarey led a Shiv Sena delegation on Monday and met the Mahrashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to express their willingness to form the government in the state.

In a press conference that followed the meeting, Aaditya, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that though the governor accepted their willingness to form the government in principle, he rejected the Sena's request for another 48 hours to gather the necessary numbers.

Though reports had surfaced that the Indian National Congress extended its support to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra casting aside their ideological differences, Aaditya declined to comment more on the discussions.

The Shiv Sena had time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim.

Uddhav Thackeray had spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone and National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in person in a bid to rally the required numbers.

Meanwhile, top Congress leaders, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde as well as state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in the state.

Senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal also attended the meeting in the evening.

Sonia Gandhi also spoke with senior party leader from Maharshtra Nana Patole and discussed the political possibilities, sources said.

The Congress is a democratic party and all decisions are taken after extensive discussions, Patole said.

The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105).

Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs proved crucial crucial.

(With inputs from PTI.)