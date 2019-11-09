{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

'If Godse tried today...', Tushar Gandhi on Ayodhya verdict

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson slams Trump for 'father of nation' remark
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi
SHARE

If Mahatma Gandhi assassination case was retried by the supreme court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse being a "murderer but also patriot."
NATION
Ayodhya verdict: SC directs centre to form trust for temple construction

This is how Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

"If the Gandhi Murder case was retried by the Supreme Court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse is a Murderer but he is also a Desh Bhakt," Gandhi said in a tweet issued from his official twitter account @TusharG.

In another tweets, he said, "Please all is not justice" and "Please all is politics."

"Once the Ayodhya Judgement is read out can we please revert back to the real issues that plague our nation. Please," Gandhi tweeted.

Click here for a timeline of the Ayodhya case

In an unanimous verdict, the SC on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES