PM Modi thanks Imran for timely opening of Kartarpur corridor

Kartarpur corridor: PM Modi thanks Imran for timely opening of Kartarpur corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives 'parsad' after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab, Saturday. Photo: Twitter
Dera Baba Nanak, Punjab: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of India.

The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi has brought us immense happiness, he said.

"Visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will become easy now," Modi said at the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration event here before opening the Integrated Check Post for the corridor that connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the historic Kartarpur Sahab Gurdwara across the border in Pakistan.
"I thank all who have been associated with the construction of the corridor," he said, adding he also thanked "Imran Khan for understanding Indian sentiments, respecting and working in the way to the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor within timeframe".

Donning saffron turban, Modi, in his half an hour address at the function organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said the corridor and the Integrated Check Post would serve thousands of devotees daily.

"Guru Nanak's teachings are being translated into various languages so that the next generation can also be enriched from them. We must vow to imbibe the preachings of Guru Nanak, which are still relevant," Modi said.

"Every Sikh Guru, starting from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh have made efforts for the unity, defence and security of India. It is this tradition which has been carried forward by the Sikhs in the independence struggle and thereafter in protecting the country."

Also expressing gratitude to Unesco for helping in spreading the message of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh master, Modi said after abrogation of Article 370, the Sikh families in Jammu and Kashmir could also exercise rights like other Sikhs across the country.
Modi also release a special coin and postal stamps on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh said the state wanted good relations with Pakistan but slammed it for its hidden agenda.

"This is the time to spread love and not hatred," he said, advising Pakistan to focus on development.

