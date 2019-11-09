How international media covered Ayodhya verdict

International media houses reported prominently the Supreme Court constitution bench's verdict on Ayodhya's disputed structure on Saturday.



The five-judge bench ordered to hand over the disputed land to construct a temple and provide five-acre land elsewhere to build a mosque.



Here is how international media covered the verdict.



A screenshot from BBC website

• 'Indian top court gives holy site to Hindus,' reads UK-based BBC's report.



The report says: "In the unanimous verdict, the court said that a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) provided evidence that the remains of a building "that was not Islamic" beneath the structure of the demolished Babri mosque. The court said that, given all the evidence presented, it had determined that the disputed land should be given to Hindus for a temple to Lord Ram, while Muslims would be given land elsewhere to construct a mosque."



A screenshot from The Guardian.

• UK-based newspaper The Guardian's title reads: 'Hindus win possession of India site disputed by Muslims.'



The report, by its South Asia Correspondent Hannah Ellis-Petersen, says: "The ruling, just six months after his landslide election win, is another huge victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, who have made the restoration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya a focal point of their Hindu nationalist agenda. The supreme court judges said plans for the temple would be drawn up within the next three months."



• 'Indian court favors Hindus in dispute over Ayodhya religious site,' reads the headline of the US-based New York Times' report, written by Maria Abi-Habib and Sameer Yasir.



The report says: "The Supreme Court’s ruling in Hindus’ favour on Ayodhya hands Mr Modi a major victory just six months after his party swept elections and he was granted a second term as prime minister. The ruling also comes just three months after Mr Modi’s government achieved another key B.J.P. goal, when his government stripped the Muslim-majority state of Kashmir of its autonomy in August, increasing central government control over the territory, which Pakistan also claims."



A screenshot from Al Jazeera.

• Indian top court gives disputed site to Hindus, reads the headline of Qatar-based Al Jazeera Television's website.



The report says: “The streets of Ayodhya wore a deserted look with very few businesses operating. At some places, people were seen raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram [Hail Lord Ram] and congratulating each other.



The majority Hindu community is celebrating the court's decision while the Muslims are content with the hope that Ayodhya would remain peaceful. In 1992, dozens of Ayodhya Muslims were killed in the wake of the violence.”

A screenshot from Los Angeles Times.

• US-based Los Angeles Times published a report by news agency Associated Press with a headline: 'Indian court rules in favour of Hindu temple on disputed land.'



A screenshot from The Straits Times.

• Singapore's The Straits Times carried a report by Bloomberg news agency. The headline reads: 'India’s top court hands bitterly disputed Ayodhya site to Hindus.'



“The promise to build a grand temple at the Ayodhya site was a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda that risks fueling social divisions in the country, which has a history of religious riots,” says the report.

