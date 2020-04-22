Kerala Lockdown Day 29: KSEB cuts rates for non-domestic users, SPC blood donation drive and More

After registering a low COVID-19 growth rate for more than a week , Kerala reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on April 21. The number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals are 117.

The Kerala Police registered 2,464 cases, arresting 2,120 people and impounding 1,939 vehicles for breaking curfew norms on Tuesday.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

KSEB to reduce bill amount

Non-domestic consumers of the KSEB have to pay only 70 per cent of the bill amount as the lockdown has been extended. This relaxation is meant for the non-domestic users who have been issued bills during lockdown on the basis of average consumption. The actual amount will be fixed after metre reading. Bill will be regularised later based on that.

The fixed surcharge for electricity in commercial establishments have been reduced from 18% to 12%. The KSEB had earlier informed that no fines will be levied on electricity bill payments till May 3.

SPC Blood donation camp

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students, has organised a blood donation drive to meet the blood supply shortage in the state. Each cadet will compile a list of willing donors from his/her circle of contacts. The SPC district offices will coordinate with the Jeevadhara scheme offices and match the blood requirements with the list of donors.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).

Scholarships for ST students to be disbursed

Ministry of Tribal affairs speeds up disbursal of scholarship funds due on or before March 31. The states have been asked to ensure that all pre-matric and post-matric scholarships are provided. The ministry had earlier asked the states to fix a Minimum Support Price for the forest produce supplied by the tribals to sustain their livelihood.

Free LPG cylinder refill

The government has announced free refills for all the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) consumers for the next three months, i.e. – 1st April 2020- 30th June 2020, under PMGKY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana) scheme.

Accordingly, the cost of the refill (retail selling price) has been transferred for the month of April in advance, to the PMUY linked bank account of Ujjwala beneficiaries solely for the purpose of utilizing this amount to purchase the first free LPG cylinder.

The booking of refill must be done through IVRS or registered mobile number.

CBDT revising tax return forms

In order to enable income taxpayers to avail full benefits of various timeline extensions granted due to COVID-19, the CBDT is revising the return forms for FY 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) which shall be notified by the end of this month.

Railways' special parcel service

Parcel Cargo Express train (PCET), a concept that has been reintroduced by Indian Railways has received wide acclaim in Southern Railway. The zone has launched SETU (Swift & Efficient Transport of Utilities), a 24*7 dedicated helpline number 90253 42449 that can be accessed by customers seeking assistance for booking parcels from different locations and with varied requirements.

Information regarding Parcel specials are also updated in Southern Railway website (www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in)

NHAI to resume toll collection

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will resume toll collection on national highways. Read more

Financial aid for artists

Kerala's department of cultural affairs have announced a two month financial aid of Rs 1,000 for artists struggling during the lockdown. Artists, based out of Kerala, and working in the film, television field are elgible to apply for the same on the website www.keralafilm.com.

Folk artists who have been in the field for 10 years or more can apply for a financial aid of Rs 1000 for two months by visiting www.keralafolkloreacademy.com or by sending an e-mail to keralafolkloreacademy@gmail.com along with relevant documents.

Home nurses will be exempted from lockdown

Home nurses, nursing assistants and nursing helpers will be exempted from the lockdown after April 20, said Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera.

Consular Services to Foreign Nationals

It has been decided to extend the period of providing consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India till May 3.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of pre-paid accounts

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended the validity of pre-paid mobile plans till May 3 for those users who could not recharge their account due to the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 spread.

Book lending on wheels

Books by bicycle, an initiative by a group of cycle lovers, will lend books to those who are unable to visit bookstalls, browse or buy one in Thiruvananthapuram. That too with big discounts. More details about the availability of the books have been posted on their Facebook page and group. Contact: 7356694005

Kerala to allow entry in special cases

Kerala will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions. The district collector will be the authority to give permission in such special cases which also includes a close relative's death or serious ailments.

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the various financial assistance programs can apply for the same through NORKA roots website. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, NORKA has set up helpdesks in several cities. An online teleservice has also been set up to address the worries of Non-resident Keralites and facilitate consultations with doctors through video conferencing. In UAE, the NORKA help desk will also provide legal aid.

Expats may register their doubts and issues on the NORKA website.

Transport of essentials

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre at Krishi Bhavan will facilitate inter-state movement of perishables. The call centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers are available 24x7 service for coordination between different states.

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

MHA advisory on using Zoom

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued an advisory on secure use of Zoom meeting platform by private individuals. Click to read

Insurance renewal dates extended

Renewal dates of third-party insurances (health, vehicle) have been extended till May 15.

Telephonic counselling

The department of health and social justice have announced 'Balamitram', a counselling service for parents who have kids at home and have to work from home. The service will help the parents identify the children's anxieties during the lockdown and take corrective steps. The service will be available from 10am to 3pm by calling on 8281381357.

A check list is also published on www.cdckerala.org to see if the lockdown is causing anxiety issues among the children.

Telemedicine

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala will introduce telemedicine facility for all people above 60 years, and if required, a medical team will arrive at an affected home.

There would be a mobile unit consisting of a doctor, a staff nurse and a paramedic.

At present, the government's telemedicine facility is availabile by registering on: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Patients wishing to consult doctors from various departments of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may call in the number 0471 2528080 from 9am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday. SAT Government Dental College Hospital and Government Eye Hospital have also been roped in the telemedicine project.

Teleconsultation facility is also available in Aster Medicity. Appointments of doctors may be booked through their website www.astermedcity.com or through the number 0484-6699999.

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free.

Along with this, Malayala Manorama's QKDOC app also lets you have an online consultation with doctors. You can book a video consultation with doctors online by choosing your doctors by paying the consultation fee online and connecting your doctor in a available time slot. Download app here.

Schooling at doorstep

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at their doorsteps. Study content is being made available online through 'SWAYAM' MOCC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to class 12th.

PSC exams postponed

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams scheduled to be conducted from April 16 to May 30 have been postponed as the lockdown in the country has been extended. This includes all OMR, online, dictation and written examinations.

Railway refund

The Indian Railways extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown. It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

Textbooks available online

For students stuck at home during the lockdown, the state government has made available textbooks from Grade 1 to 12 available on the Samagra site.

Rs 20 meals from Janakiya hotels

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipality in collaboration with Kudumbasree is all set to provide Rs 20 meals through Janakiya restaurants. The meals are delivered to households for just Rs 25.

Those wishing to avail the home delivery facility of the Janakiya Hotel must book in advance before 8pm on the previous day. To order, please contact: 7034001843 , 7012285498 , 6235740810 , 9061917457 , 7012827903 , 8129016079 , 8921663462

COVID-19 Jagratha

A comprehensive information and management portal for surveillance, care and support for people affected/quarantined by COVID-19. This portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures. Visit https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ for more details.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now under lockdown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

Online food delivery

Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed until 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.