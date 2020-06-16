{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Nutri-bars to help malnourished children in Kerala put on weight

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Nutri-bars to help malnourished children in Kerala put on weight
Representative image
SHARE

Palakkad: The Women and Child Development Department of the Kerala government has come out with a scheme to provide nutritious food to malnourished, underweight children aged between 3 and 6 years.

The children will be given nutrition bar confection made of rice, wheat, maize, rags, groundnut, soybean powder, sesame seeds, palm jaggery, glucose and roasted Bengal gram.
KERALA
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy critical, put on ventilator

The scheme is called ‘Thenamrith’ and the nutrition bar will be made under the supervision of the agriculture university.

Each child identified under the scheme will be given two 10g bars every month through anganwadis.

Since the anganwadis are closed now, the bars will be distributed to the identified children at their homes through either the anganwadi employees or ASHA workers.

It is estimated that there are 5,537 kids who are malnourished and underweight. Malappuram has the most number of malnourished children — 1,850. Pathanamthitta, with 106, has the least number of such kids.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES