Chartered flight passengers to Kerala must possess Covid certificate from June 20

Thiruvananthapuram: All passengers travelling to Kerala from Saudi Arabia after June 20 must possess a Covid-19 negative certificate. The Indian Embassy at Riyadh clarified that the Kerala government has requested for the same.

“Beginning 20 June, 2020, all private chartered flights departing to Kerala from Middle East countries shall carry only passengers who have been tested for COVID-19 infection and shows to be negative. A test certificate of this effect should be carried by the passenger,” the Standard Operating Procedures for Charter Flights issued by the embassy states.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Sunday requested the Centre to make arrangements to carry out COVID-19 testing for those returning from various countries through Indian embassies abroad. But a decision on this regard is yet to be made.

In addition to the flights operations under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ (VBM) Government of India has approved the operation of chartered flights for the repatriation of the Indian nationals stranded abroad.

According to the embassy's site the approval is subject to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

a) Signed undertaking from the Company that the passengers are employees of your company and their relatives. In case of a Community Organization, the details of the passengers profile need to be elaborated.

b) payment by the Company/Organizations for the aircraft and for the mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 testing at the destination in India.

c) the company may choose a flight operator at its discretion.

d) Company/organization should propose a flight date, with a gap of one week from the date of the submission to the Embassy for taking necessary approvals from India.

e) Proforma for clearances by State Government

f) Manifest of passengers travelling in each sector

g) Company/Organization to ensure that the passengers are preferably from a single State.

h) Nodal Point of the Company/Organization in host country to coordinate with the Indian Embassy and contact in India to coordinate with State Authorities.

i) Each State Government has their own policies, which are being updated regularly. Based on the destination airport in India, the Embassy would guide you with the State Government requirements. The State Governments policies will be shared with the Companies/Organizations. This may include the mandatory requirement of COVID-19 testing also.

j) It is may be kindly noted that Embassy will facilitate with approval with the Indian Ministries, However, approvals from host nation's authorities have to been taken care by the Company and your travelling partner.