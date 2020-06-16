'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy critical, put on ventilator

Thrissur: Malayalam director Sachy is on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sachy was admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College early on Tuesday morning. He suffered a cardiac arrest after a hip-replacement surgery at another private hospital, according to a statement by Jubilee Mission Medical College.

Chances of the recovery of the noted script writer, who is being treated in critical care unit with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures, can be assessed only after 48-72 hours, as per the hospital.

Details are awaited.

Lawyer turned filmmaker

Sachy was a lawyer by profession before he made his film foray.

K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy of the Sethu-Sachi duo, began his career by collaborating with writer Sethunath.

Their debut movie Chocolate was a roaring success. The duo then teamed up for several movies.

After he parted ways with Sethu in 2011, Sachy continued his career as a writer and delivered the thriller Run Baby Run, starring Mohanlal, with director Joshiy.

Run Baby Run was one of the highest grossing Mohanlal movies that year.

He also co-produced the movie Chettayees with Biju Menon, Shajoon Karyal, P Sukumar and Suresh Krishna under the banner of Thakkali films.

His first directorial venture Anarkali, with Prithviraj in the lead, hit the screens in 2015. Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy, which hit the screens in February, was a roaring box-office success. The movie starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon was also critically acclaimed.

Sachy had also announced his next project.

Industry sources said he was to write the script for the film, slated to be directed by newcomer Jayan Nambiar.