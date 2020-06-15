Kerala SSLC, Plus Two results to be out by June end

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of SSLC and Plus Two examinations will be announced by the end of June, Kerala's Department of General and Higher Education informed.

Valuation of answer papers are expected to be completed by this weekend, the officials said. It is said that the tabulation and the process of entering marks to computer system will be carried out simultaneously.

Teachers from hotspot areas and containment zones are barred from attending valuation camps. However, alternate arrangements have been done for the smooth progress of the valuation, the officials added.

The SSLC and Plus Two examinations were conducted in different phases due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The exams were halted on March 20 in wake of COVID-19 scare. Later, the exams were conducted in the last week of May.

More than 4.2 lakh students had applied for Kerala SSLC examinations.

The State government expects to begin Plus One and degree admissions for next academic year in the first week of July.