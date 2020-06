Thiruvambady: A Keralite nun succumbed to the coronavirus in Mexico on Monday.

Sister Lucy, 67, was a member of the Sisters of Charity institution established by Mother Theresa. She was doing missionary work in Mexico.

She had been under treatment for Covid-19 for the past one week. She was the daughter of Varkey from Ponnankayam Nedumkombil house.

Over 17,000 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Mexico so far.