Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena ties knot with DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena tied knot with Muhammad Riyas, the national president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), on Monday at the Cliff House, the CM's official residence in Thriuvananthapuram.

The low-key ceremony, which was held adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, was attended by the close friends and relatives of the bride and groom.

Riyas, a prominent face of CPM on TV debates, started his political innings through Students Federation of India (SFI). He had served as the state president of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, before becoming its national president.

He was the CPM candidate from Kozhikode constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, but lost to veteran Congress leader M K Raghavan.

Veena, the elder daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan and Kamala Vijayan, is the director of an IT firm based in Bengaluru.

This is the second marriage for both Veena and Riyas.