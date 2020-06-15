Kadakkal policeman died after consuming spirit brought by friend

Kollam: The death of a policeman under mysterious circumstances in Kadakkal of Kollam district took a surprising turn on Monday.

Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the cop died after consuming spirit.

He had taken the spurious liquor during a get-together with friends on Friday night. One of his friends, Charipparambu native Vishnu, had arranged for the liquor, the police said.

Vishnu told the police a woman employee of a private hospital had given him the spirit.

He had informed her that he needed it for making sanitisers and applying on wounds.

Akhil, 35, the son of Ramachandran Pillai of Rohini in Charipparambu, was found dead in his house on Saturday morning. He was a civil police officer with the Malappuram reserve battalion.

The police had earlier suspected that he died due to excessive alcohol consumption.

His friend Girish, 28, of Charipparambu who had consumed alcohol with him is under treatment in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

But Vishnu, who was with Akhil and Girish, witnessed no health issues. This made the police suspicious leading to his arrest. During a search conducted at Vishnu's house on Monday, the police found the remaining spirit.

Akhil had come to his home on vacation four days ago. He and his friends consumed liquor on Friday night, the police said. Akhil felt tired when he returned home, but he refused to go to the hospital despite his family’s and friends’ insistence. The next morning, he was found dead.