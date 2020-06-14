250 school teachers in Kerala working without salary for six years

Kozhikode: In Kerala, 250 higher secondary school teachers have been working without salaries for six years now.

These teachers were sanctioned by the state in 2014-15 and 2015-16, but they are now in dire straits as their appointments are yet to get the state’s seal, due to the absence of which they have not been paid salaries.

Most of them are post-graduates, graduates, BEd or have cleared State Eligibility Test (SET). Some of them have even done PhD, MPhil and cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

In 2014, an executive order of the state government stipulating that each batch should have at least 50 students became the bane of their lives. This order was issued despite the Special Rules saying that 25 students are sufficient in each batch.

In 2014, since there was a delay in starting the classes, the batch strength in many schools decreased. But, while they may not have had the sufficient strength then, some of those batches currently have up to 65 students, the teachers said.

There are at least 18 schools in the state where not a single teacher’s post has been made permanent.

If the state does not approve their appointment soon, many teachers fear they will cross the age limit this year to be eligible for being a higher secondary school teacher.

While many students of their first batch have gone on to do higher studies and have even attained high positions in life, they will be forced to work as a coolie if the matter is not resolved soon, the teachers said.