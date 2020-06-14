{{head.currentUpdate}}

Six Keralites succumb to COVID-19 outside Kerala

C T Sulaiman, Jose P Mathew, Sainulabdheen, Shekharan, Sabir Abdul Salam and Ramachandran. Ramachandran died in Dubai on Friday.
Thiruvananthapuram: Six Keralites – five in the Gulf and one in Mumbai, Maharashtra – succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic outside the state on Saturday. With this, the number of Kerlaites died in the Gulf countries rose to 225.

Those died in the Gulf are: Palakkad Pezhumkara native C T Sulaiman (60), Pathanamthitta Manjinikkara native Jose P Mathew (59), Kollam Pallimukku native Sainulabdheen (55), Thiruvananthapuram Kudappanamoodu native Shekharan (57) and Kozhikode Pattinikkara native Sabir Abdul Salam (22).
Terminal manager at Kozhikode airport tests COVID-19 positive, 35 officials under quarantine

Sulaiman, who died in Saudi Arabia, is survived by his wife Sharifa, three children – Shamlik, Shabeel and Shahin.

Jose P Mathew, who had been working as a welder in Saudi Arabia for past 29 years, died in Al Jubail. He is survived by his wife Susy and two children – Jaison and Hebsiba.

Sainulabdheen was a driver in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is survived by wife Rasheeda and three children – Shamli, Sameera and Saira.

Shekharan, an employee of Tower Specialist Manufacturing Company, died in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is survived by his wife Sheena and two children – Neethu Lakshmi and Nibin Dev.

Sabir Abdul Salam, a native of Pattinikkara near Koduvally in Kozhikode district, is survived by his mother Subu Abdul Salam.

Keralite dies in Mumbai

T J Philip

A former employee of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, died due to the disease on Saturday. The deceased, T J Philip, 72, was from Melukara near Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta district.

He is survived by wife Alice and two sons – Philip John, currently in US, and Mammen Philip.

So far, 18 Keralites have died due to the pandemic in Mumbai.

