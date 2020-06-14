Six Keralites succumb to COVID-19 outside Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Six Keralites – five in the Gulf and one in Mumbai, Maharashtra – succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic outside the state on Saturday. With this, the number of Kerlaites died in the Gulf countries rose to 225.

Those died in the Gulf are: Palakkad Pezhumkara native C T Sulaiman (60), Pathanamthitta Manjinikkara native Jose P Mathew (59), Kollam Pallimukku native Sainulabdheen (55), Thiruvananthapuram Kudappanamoodu native Shekharan (57) and Kozhikode Pattinikkara native Sabir Abdul Salam (22).

Sulaiman, who died in Saudi Arabia, is survived by his wife Sharifa, three children – Shamlik, Shabeel and Shahin.

Jose P Mathew, who had been working as a welder in Saudi Arabia for past 29 years, died in Al Jubail. He is survived by his wife Susy and two children – Jaison and Hebsiba.

Sainulabdheen was a driver in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is survived by wife Rasheeda and three children – Shamli, Sameera and Saira.

Shekharan, an employee of Tower Specialist Manufacturing Company, died in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is survived by his wife Sheena and two children – Neethu Lakshmi and Nibin Dev.

Sabir Abdul Salam, a native of Pattinikkara near Koduvally in Kozhikode district, is survived by his mother Subu Abdul Salam.

Keralite dies in Mumbai

T J Philip

A former employee of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, died due to the disease on Saturday. The deceased, T J Philip, 72, was from Melukara near Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta district.

He is survived by wife Alice and two sons – Philip John, currently in US, and Mammen Philip.

So far, 18 Keralites have died due to the pandemic in Mumbai.