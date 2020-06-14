COVID negative certificate for NRKs: Kerala Govt seeks response from Indian ambassadors

Thiruvananthapuram: After protests from various quarters over making COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for taking chartered flights to Kerala, the state government has requested Indian ambassadors in the Middle-East to inform about the testing infrastructure in various countries.

A final decision on the matter will be taken after getting their response, said NORKA (Non Resident Keralites Affairs) Principal Secretary Dr K Ellangovan.

The decision to demand COVID-19 negative certificate drew sharp criticism from NRKs and opposition parties in the state.

They point out that charges for conducting the test in Gulf are steep and the process is time-consuming, making their return to Kerala more difficult. Some among them also allege that this order of the state government is part of an agenda to prevent their arrival in Kerala.

The order issued by Ellangovan applies to passengers arriving by chartered flights from Gulf starting June 20.

The overall infection rate among returnees from the Middle-East has risen to 3 per cent, with returnees in some of the countries reporting as high as 6 per cent infection upon arrival in Kerala, the letter says while stressing on the importance of testing.

There is widespread protest against the order as even passengers who travelled to India in 'Vande Bharat Mission' flights were not tested for COVID-19.

Office-bearers of various organisations in the Gulf countries said that the order should be withdrawn.

"In UAE, the test for COVID-19 costs around Rs 7,000, which many Keralites in that Gulf country cannot afford to pay. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, it takes 2-8 days for the result of the test to be ready. This makes meeting the Kerala government’s condition for producing a test result within 48 hours of departure impractical," they said.

"With some NRKs raising concerns on the matter, the government has requested the Indian Ambassadors in the Middle-East to inform it of the testing infrastructure, cost and protocols available in the Gulf," NORKA (Non Resident Keralites Affairs) Principal Secretary Dr K Ellangovan, told PTI.

"A private airline had insisted on the certificates," he said.

"The danger is if an infected person comes in the flight, he/she will infect all the co-passengers. Only after we understand the views of the ambassadors will a decision be taken", he said.

Oppn slams LDF govt

Hitting out at the government, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it is "strange" that the LDF government, which had passed a resolution in the assembly against the Centre for insisting on COVID negative certificates, had now taken a similar decision, and demanded that it be re-considered.

The Kerala Assembly had on March12 passed a unanimous resolution against the Union government's circular barring the return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries such as Italy unless they produced a certificate that proves they have tested negative for the infection.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the circular was "inhuman" and was akin to "cruelly abandoning" expatriate Indians.

"There was no such stipulation for those returning by flights of the Vande Bharat mission and the decision is likely to cause immense hardships", Chennithala said.

Most of the NRKs returning had lost their jobs and were able to come back to the state following help from various quarters, he said, adding that insisting on the certificates would further create problems for them.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, MP, also criticised the government decision on the COVID-19 negative certificates.