{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Captive elephants starving during lockdown, Kerala comes up with plan to nourish them

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Captive elephants starving during lockdown, Kerala comes up with plan to nourish them
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government plans to offer a nutrition scheme to revive the health of captive elephants that have been forced to face starvation due to the lockdown.

The government plans to spend Rs 6 crore to feed 252 captive elephants under private ownership in the state.
KERALA
Torture in captivity kills more elephants in Kerala, but perpetrators go scot-free

The Disaster Management Authority will provide the amount to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Rs 16,000 will be set aside as subsidy for each elephant. The respective owners will have to bear the rest of the cost.

It is estimated that there are about 600 captive elephants in Kerala. The Animal Husbandry Department said it will go by the list of captive elephants given to it by the forest department in implementing the scheme.

The department will start giving the nutritious feed from June 20 directly to the elephants through the district animal husbandry officers.

Captive elephants starving during lockdown, Kerala comes up with plan to nourish them

The feed to be distributed will include rice, wheat, ragi, sorghum, jaggery, a mixture of minerals, and vitamins and the diet plan will be based on the elephant’s age, the department said.

Private owners have been going through a difficult time and have not been able to feed the elephants properly after suffering a huge loss of income due to the cancellation of temple festivals forced by the COVID-19 lockdown. The nutrition scheme is being launched under the direction of the forest department to solve this problem.

Captive elephants starving during lockdown, Kerala comes up with plan to nourish them

During temple festivals and other occasions, there are owners who earn as much as Rs 2 lakh daily.

The scheme was delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances, animal husbandry department director Dr C Madhu said.

The Disaster Management Authority has also allotted Rs 5 crore to the department to provide fodder for domesticated animals and captive elephants during the lockdown, he said.

Dairy farmers in quarantine will be given two sacks of cattle feed for free. Feed worth Rs 3.25 crore has already been distributed under the scheme, the department said.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES