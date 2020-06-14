{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actor Sushant Singh donated Rs 1 crore to flood-hit Kerala in 2018 on behalf of a fan

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday, had donated Rs one crore to help Keralites who reeled under the century's worst-ever floods in 2018.

He had donated the money to Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He donated the money after a fan had expressed his desire to support Kerala's flood relief efforts. "Sushant Singh Rajput, I don't have money but I want to donate for the flood. How can I donate? Please tell me," he wrote, tagging Sushant.

The actor soon promised to make the payment on his behalf and posted a screenshot of his contribution, adding the hashtag #MyKerala.
"As promised, my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do, has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. Fly. Cheers," it read.

That was not all. The actor had helped people of Nagaland, who were also affected by floods, in September, 2018, donating Rs 1.25crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The actor had met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 4 to hand over the cheque.

