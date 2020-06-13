{{head.currentUpdate}}

Terminal Manager at Kozhikode Airport tests COVID-19 positive

Kozhikode: The Terminal Manager at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala was detected with COVID-19 on Saturday.

It is suspected that he came in touch with officials from the Customs and CISF departments.

Thirty-five airport officials including the Airport Director have been quarantined. If more cases are detected, the airport is likely to be closed for some time.

Though the sample of the Terminal Manager was taken on June 7, his test results returned positive only on Saturday.

He worked at the airport during these six days.

Kozhikode Airport is an important centre for expats from the northern districts of Kerala.

According to the data released on Friday, out of the 1,303 active cases in the state, Kozhikode district has 74 active cases.

