Kerala govt eases Sunday lockdown restrictions: Travel permitted for devotees, exam candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions for Sundays.

Movement of devotees from home to places of worship will be permitted on Sundays, the government order released on June 13 states.

Students will also be allowed to travel to examination centres on Sundays. The complete lockdown will not be applicable to those involved in examination duty.

They shall be allowed to travel using their admit cards and identity cards respectively.

The KMAT examination for MBA candidates is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21. As many as 7,000 students are expected to attend the exam across the state.

The permission to visit religious centres on Sundays comes days after places of worship were opened to the public in the state. They were opened on June 9.

Students will also be permitted to travel to their allotted Medical Colleges/Dental Colleges and other educational institutions for admission purposes. Their allotment letter will be considered as a pass.

District Collector, District Police Chiefs, and other department heads have been instructed to execute the Sunday lockdown subject to these relaxations.