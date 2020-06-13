{{head.currentUpdate}}

Five Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Noorudheen, Patrick Carlton D'souza and Abdul Rehman
New Delhi: Five more Keralites – four in Gulf countries and one in New Delhi – died of COVID-19 outside the state on Friday. With this, the number of Keralites who died in Gulf rises to 219.
Abdul Rehman, 58, from Panayikulam in Ernakulam, and Shaji Victor, 53, of Mayyanad in Kollam district, succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Malappuram Changaramkulam native Noorudheen, 40, died in Dubai, while Patrick Carlton D'souza, 59, a native of Vypin in Ernakulam district died in Kuwait.

K G Shibu and K K Raghavan

Kottayam's Kesavapuram native K K Raghavan, who was tested positive for coronavirus, died in New Delhi.

Fifty-five-year-old K G Shibu of Vakathanam in Kottayam died while he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related symptoms in New Delhi. However, his coronavirus test results are awaited.

