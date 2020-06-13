Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani undergoes surgery, now stable

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Minister for Electricity M M Mani, who suffered brain haemorrhage on Friday, underwent a surgery at the Govt Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

His health condition is satisfactory, hospital authorities informed.

Earlier, he had been receiving treatment for internal bleeding in the brain. The minister, who had come for a regular health check-up, was admitted as his condition required further tests, a medical college official had said.

A CPM state secretariat member, Mani is the MLA of Udumpinchola constituency in Idukki.