{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

COVID-19: 85 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 46 recover

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
COVID-19 in Kerala
SHARE

Kerala recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries on Saturday.

Among the new cases, 53 infected persons came from abroad (Kuwait-21, UAE-165, Saudi-7, Oman-4, Nigeria-3, Russia-2) while 18 came from other states (Maharashtra-6, Tamil Nadu -5, Delhi-4, Rajasthan-1, West Bengal-1, Uttar Pradesh-1). Ten contracted the disease through contact.

The state has reported 2,387 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 1,045 persons have recovered. The remaining 1,342 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 15
Kannur - 14
Kozhikode - 12
Alappuzha - 9
Ernakulam - 7
Kasaragod - 9
Palakkad - 8
Idukki - 4
Thrissur - 4
Wayanad - 1
Kottayam - 1
Pathanamthitta - 1

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kannur - 10
Palakkad - 9
Malappuram - 7
Kasaragod - 6
Thiruvananthapuram - 4
Thrissur - 3
Kottayam - 2
Kozhikode - 2
Pathanamthitta - 1
Idukki - 1
Wayanad - 1

A total of 2,35,418 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,33,429 are under home-quarantine and 1,989 are in hospitals. On Saturday, 223 people were admitted to hospitals

KERALA
COVID-19: Two new hotspots in Kerala, 117 in total

As part of Sentinel Surveillance, 29,790samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 27,899 have returned negative.

Two more regions have been converted into hot spots.

The new hot spots are Naduvil and Pappinisseri in Kannur district. Also, 13 places have been excluded from the list of leaving the number of hotspots in the state at 117. The excluded areas are: Ottapalam municipality, Malampuzha, Marutharoad, Nagalassery, Polpully, Kadampazhipuram, and Kottayi in Palakkad district; Malur, Peralassery, Pinarayi, Sreekantapuram, and Thalassery municipality in Kannur; as well as East Eleri in Kasaragod.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES