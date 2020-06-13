COVID-19: 85 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 46 recover

Kerala recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries on Saturday.

Among the new cases, 53 infected persons came from abroad (Kuwait-21, UAE-165, Saudi-7, Oman-4, Nigeria-3, Russia-2) while 18 came from other states (Maharashtra-6, Tamil Nadu -5, Delhi-4, Rajasthan-1, West Bengal-1, Uttar Pradesh-1). Ten contracted the disease through contact.

The state has reported 2,387 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 1,045 persons have recovered. The remaining 1,342 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 15

Kannur - 14

Kozhikode - 12

Alappuzha - 9

Ernakulam - 7

Kasaragod - 9

Palakkad - 8

Idukki - 4

Thrissur - 4

Wayanad - 1

Kottayam - 1

Pathanamthitta - 1

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kannur - 10

Palakkad - 9

Malappuram - 7

Kasaragod - 6

Thiruvananthapuram - 4

Thrissur - 3

Kottayam - 2

Kozhikode - 2

Pathanamthitta - 1

Idukki - 1

Wayanad - 1

A total of 2,35,418 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,33,429 are under home-quarantine and 1,989 are in hospitals. On Saturday, 223 people were admitted to hospitals

As part of Sentinel Surveillance, 29,790samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 27,899 have returned negative.

Two more regions have been converted into hot spots.

The new hot spots are Naduvil and Pappinisseri in Kannur district. Also, 13 places have been excluded from the list of leaving the number of hotspots in the state at 117. The excluded areas are: Ottapalam municipality, Malampuzha, Marutharoad, Nagalassery, Polpully, Kadampazhipuram, and Kottayi in Palakkad district; Malur, Peralassery, Pinarayi, Sreekantapuram, and Thalassery municipality in Kannur; as well as East Eleri in Kasaragod.