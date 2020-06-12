Six more Keralites die of COVID-19 in the Gulf; death toll near 300

Six more Keralites succumb to COVID-19 in the Gulf.

Of them, three have been reported in Saudi Arabia. Palakkad native Kaja Hussain (42) and Kollam native Sharif Mera Sahib (46) died in Dammam while Kollam native Shemir (30) died in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The other three have been identified as Thiruvananthapuram native Abdul Azees (53) who died in Abu Dhabi, Kannur native Paul Solomon (61) who died in Bahrain, and Pathanamthitta native Justin Varghese (34) in Oman.



With this, the number of Keralite who died in Gulf rises to 215. Nearly 300 Keralites have died of COVID-19 outside the state.



In the Gulf – which comprises of nations Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE – the total number of cases have soared to 3,19,806 and deaths over 2,000.

