No 'Karunya' assistance for 11 districts, patients left in the lurch

Kozhikode: Patients depending on the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) for their treatment expenses have been left in the lurch as the merger formalities of health financing schemes in the state remain entangled in administrative procedures.

Apart from Kollam, Kannur and Wayanad, the assistance from KBF has been suspended in 11 districts. Only dialysis is being carried out at the taluk hospital in Idukki.

Though a decision was taken at the administrative-level to move the KBF under the aegis of the revenue department to the health department, an official order is yet to be issued.

Even preliminary talks have not been started over merging the KBF with the Karunya scheme. Though both the health and revenue departments have been claiming that all issues have been sorted out, patients across the state continue to suffer without access to free medical service.

The KBF under the revenue department gave Rs 2 lakh for heart ailments and cancer, and Rs 3 lakh to kidney patients. However, the KBF with the health department does not give such a medical assistance. Instead the patients will have to approach the hospitals on the official list and undergo treatment according to their medical package.

It has also been decided that those people who had been availing assistance from the revenue department's KBF for costly treatments will be moved to the health department's scheme.

However, as no clear order has been issued, hospitals are not ready to offer free medical services.