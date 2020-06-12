Guruvayur temple entry not allowed from Saturday: Devaswom Minister

Thrissur: The Guruvayur temple will not be opened for worship to the public from Saturday, Kerala Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Friday.

The decision was taken amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district and the declaration of Chavakkad municipality as a hotspot. Currently, 150 patients are under treatment in the Thrissur district and 21,443 are under observation.



The state government took the decision on the basis of the recommendation made by the Guruvayur Temple Committee.

Though the rituals will be followed, the temple will be closed to devotees for worship. Two weddings scheduled to take place in the temple premises on Saturday have been permitted.

The temple had opened for visitors after the lockdown on June 9. The bookings for the virtual queue at the temple were done through the website. Weddings were permitted at the temple from June 4.