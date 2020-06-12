Kerala records 78 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases and 32 recoveries, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the State has gone up to 2,322. The number of active cases in the State is now at 1,303, while 999 people recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State rose to 20, when the test result of a person, who died on Thursday, returned positive on Friday.

Usman Kutty, 71, from Irikkur in Kannur district died at the Kannur District Hospital on Thursday. He had been under home quarantine since his return from Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 9.

District–wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur – 14

Malappuram – 14

Alappuzha – 13

Pathanamthitta – 7

Palakkad – 5

Ernakulam – 5

Kozhikode – 4

Kollam – 4

Kasaragod – 4

Kannur – 3

Kottayam – 3

Idukki – 1

Thiruvananthapuram – 1

District–wise breakup of today's recoveries:

Kollam – 7

Palakkad – 6

Idukki – 4

Ernakulam – 4 (One Thiruvananthapuram native)

Thrissur – 4

Kozhikode – 2

Kannur – 2 (One Kasaragod native)

Thiruvananthapuram – 1

Kottayam – 1

Kasaragod – 1

Most of those who tested positive are returnees from abroad (36), followed by those who came back from other states (31).

The split-up of those from other countries: UAE – 17, Kuwait – 12, Saudi Arabia – 4, Oman - 2, Maldives – 1.

The split-up of those from other states: Maharashtra – 16, Delhi – 7, Tamil Nadu – 3, Karnataka – 2, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir – 1 each.

10 persons contracted the disease through contact. Seven of them are from Thrissur district, while three people are from neighbouring Malappuram. The tally includes five healthcare workers from Thrissur.

So far, 2,24,779 people have returned from abroad and other states.

Of the 2,27,402 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,25,417 are home/institutional quarantined and 1,985 people are at various hospitals. As many as 242 people were hospitalised on Friday.

Of the 1,06,850 samples sent for tests, results of 3,392 are awaited. Samples of 28,356 people among priority groups were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. Of them, 26,143 have turned negative. In the past 24 hours, 5,001 samples were sent for tests. The state has conducted a total of 1,40,457 tests so far.

There are 128 hotspots in the state. Newly designated hotspots are Vengad, and Kadannappally-Panappuzha in Kasaragod district, Vadanappally, Engandiyoor and Chavakkad municipality and Thrissur corporation in Thrissur, Thennala in Malappuram, Koruthode and Thrikkodithanam in Kottayam.