COVID-19: Nine new hotspots in Kerala, 128 in total

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid growing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government on Friday declared nine new places as hotspots.

"Nine new places has been added to the hotspot list, while 14 places were excluded on Friday. In total, there are 128 hotspots in the state," Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.
Kerala records 78 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries on Friday

Newly designated hotspots are Vengad, and Kadannappally-Panappuzha in Kasaragod district, Vadanappally, Engandiyoor and Chavakkad municipality and Thrissur corporation in Thrissur, Thennala in Malappuram, Koruthode and Thrikkodithanam in Kottayam.

The places removed from the list are: Paivalige and Pilicode in Kasaragod; Cochin Corporation in Ernakulam; Meenaghadi, Thavinjal, Panamaram and Muttil in Wayanad; Neendakara and Kollam corporation in Kollam; Thuneri, Purameri, Mavoor and Olavanna in Kozhikode.

Kerala on Friday reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 2,321 cases, while the fatalities went up to 20 with the death of a 71-year-old man who reached Kannur from Mumbai and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here is the complete list of hotspots in Kerala:

