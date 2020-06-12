A day after death, Kannur native's COVID-19 test returns positive; death toll at 20

Kannur: Kerala reported its 20th COVID-19 death when the test result of a person, who died on Thursday, returned positive on Friday.

Hussain, 77, from Irikkur in Kannur district died at the Kannur District Hospital on Thursday.

He had been under home quarantine since his return from Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 9.

He was taken to District Hospital after he complained of fever and breathing difficulty on June 10.

Hussain's COVID-19 test results came positive on Friday.

COVID deaths in Kerala:

Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.