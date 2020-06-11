Supplyco to repackage undistributed wheat flour, sell it at twice the rate

Kozhikode: Supplyco plans to repackage the wheat flour that could not be distributed during the COVID-19 outbreak and sell it at twice the price.

The expiry date for flour that was prepared in the first week of April will fall in a few days.

Supplyco was planning to remove the ‘not for sale’ sticker on the returned packets and sell them in the same packets for Rs 17 each. But it now plans to put the flour in new packages and sell them for Rs 35 each, it said in an order.

Supplyco had grounded wheat obtained from Food Corporation of India (FCI) and packaged the flour as part of the COVID kit to be sold through ration shops.

The grounding was done at mills that cater to ordinary ration shops. The flour was then distributed under four different COVID phases.

The flour distributed under the first phase was fully returned and Supplyco had to send a fresh stock for the second phase. The flour couldn’t be fully distributed due to lack of coordination in the four phases, said suppliers.

With the flour packets nearing the expiry date, they should be sold as fast as possible, said the order issued by Supplyco managing director.