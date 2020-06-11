Sreedhanya IAS takes charge as Kozhikode asst collector, hopes to learn from COVID experience

Sreedhanya Suresh IAS took charge as assistant collector, Kozhikode, on Thursday. She is the first woman from a tribal community in Kerala to crack the UPSC civil services exams.

Sreedhanya assumed the office at the district collectorate in the presence of collector Sreeram Sambasiva Rao. She came to Kozhikode after being in quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram for two weeks.

Sreedhanya said it was a huge responsibility to assume charge during the COVID-19 crisis. “I can learn and understand more about administration from this experience. Kozhikode is my second home. There are a lot of factors here that prompted me to learn and think more. I have stepped onto a big responsibility. I will fulfil it sincerely,” she said.

Sreedhanya had scored 410th rank in the civil services exams of 2018.

She belongs to the Kurichiya community and hails from Pozhuthana panchayat in Wayanad.

Sreedhanya said it was a great pleasure to work under Sambasiva Rao who had inspired her to become a civil services officer.

"I had worked as a project assistant in the Scheduled Tribes department in Wayanad for a few months after I finished my PG. During those days, I got a chance to interact with Sreeram Sambasiva Rao, who was then Wayanad sub-collector. I was inspired by the respect he got from the people around," Sreedhanya had told Onmanorama in an interview last year.

Rao said the achievement of Sreedhanya was an unforgettable moment in his eight-year career. “I'm extremely happy about the success Sreedhanya scripted amid all her limitations,” Rao said.

Sreedhanya had her schooling at Nirmala High School, Thariyode. She did her higher secondary at Thariyode Government Higher Secondary School and graduation in Zoology from St Joseph's College, Devagiri in Kozhikode. She completed post-graduation (Applied Zoology) from University of Calicut. Sreedhanya's parents Suresh and Kamala are daily-wagers.