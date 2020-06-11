{{head.currentUpdate}}

One under COVID observation dies of pneumonia in Malappuram, test results awaited

57-year-old man in observation dies of pneumonia in Kozhikode, test results awaited
Manjeri Medical College Hospital
One undergoing observation at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital succumbed to death on Thursday.

He has been as Abdul Majeed, 57, hailing from Valanchery in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

He was admitted to Manjeri Medical College yesterday after experiencing pneumonia - a COVID-like symptom.

It is unclear if this is a COVID death. His test results have not returned yet.

There have been 18 COVID deaths reported in the state.
Mysterious happenings in TVM Medical College cast shadow over Kerala's COVID-19 strategy

The list of the deceased:

Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumar (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur district), Former Santosh Trophy footballer E Hamza Koy (61), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram district), Xavier (Kavanad in Kollam district), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad) Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode); Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur); Joshy (68, Thiruvalla); Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode); Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Mehroof and the Telangana native deaths are included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

