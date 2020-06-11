Kerala Police services now just a click away with new POL-APP

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has developed an app, POL-APP, through which the public can avail the services of the police force. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the POL- APP on Wednesday.

Details of abandoned women, children and senior citizens, along with their geo-tagged photos, can be sent to the police through this app. Also, details of crimes and the photos can be sent to the police.

The app is available on Google Play Store.

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera said that the app will be available on other platforms soon. All the services of the police force will be made available on this app.

Other services

The app can be used to avail 27 various services such as to register for janamaithri (people-friendly) services, download the FIR, remit fee for police services, and updates on passport verification.

The app will have the phone number and email ids of all the police officers. Women can seek an appointment with the station house officer through this app.

Through the POL-APP, the public can send messages to seek the help of the police emergency response spot system. You can also inform the nearest police station if you are leaving the house unattended.