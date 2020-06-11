CPM leader Kunhanandan, convict in sensational TP Chandrashekharan murder case, dies

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P K Kunhanandan, a convict in the murder of political rival T P Chandrasekharan, died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Thursday night.

Kunhanandan was on parole and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Kunhanandan was the CPM's Panur area committee member when T P Chandrashekharan was murdered on May 4, 2012. Panur is in Kannur district.

A former CPM leader, Chandrashekharan had left the party in 2009 to form the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP).

Many CPM cadres in Kozhikode district had joined RMP because of Chandrashekharan's popularity.

His murder had rattled Kerala politics. Though the CPM had denied any role in his killing, the party's involvement became clear with the conviction of Kunhanandan and 12 other party workers.

Kunhahanadan was convicted and sentenced to life term and a fine of ₹1 lakh by the Additional Sessions Court, Kozhikode.

Kunhanandan had moved the court in 2019, requesting to suspend his sentence of life imprisonment and release his on bail.

A medical report produced at the court stated that he was suffering from cervical spondylolysis and poly arthritis and he should undergo prolonged antibiotic therapy.