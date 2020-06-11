{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19: Three Keralites die in Gulf, two in Delhi

Five more Keralites died of COVID-19 outside Kerala on Wednesday. Three Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus in the Gulf, while two lost their lives in Delhi.
Palakkad's Chandappura native Rajan, 56, died in Dammam, while Thiruvananthapuram Vellarada native S Shekharan, 57, succumbed to the virus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Another Keralites, Malappuram East Kodur native Saidalavi, 57, died in Kuwait.

Two Keralites who died in Delhi are T C Sunny, 62, a native of Ayarkunnam, and P D Varghese, 55, from Kanjirappally in Kottayam district.

T C Sunny was a retired police officer with Delhi Police.

