Boost for construction sector: Quarrying permit no longer needed for big buildings in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The quarrying permit is no longer needed for digging the ground for laying the foundation of big buildings.

The state cabinet has decided that buildings planning to be constructed on an area of 20,000 sqm (2.15 lakh sqft) will no longer need a permit to dig the ground for laying the foundation.

The limit till now was 300 sqm (3,229 sqft) area.

The state government’s decision comes in the wake of the Centre’s decision to exempt buildings covering up to 20,000 sqm area from environmental clearance.

While the decision is likely to benefit builders and medium-sized businesses, there are fears that it will result in haphazard digging and soil smuggling.

The government claims that the decision will help the construction sector that is going through a crisis.

Many conditions in place now

Currently, as per the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Act, a building that will cover over 300 sqm area needs the permit of the district geologist for digging for the foundation.

This also needs the approval of those residing in a radius of 50 metres from the proposed building. But many are not be keen on giving the approval. There are also those who demand money in return for the permission.

Revenue records, survey map and environmental clearance are also needed as per existing laws to start digging.