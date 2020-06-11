Anju's death: MG University VC finds fault with BVM College

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas has said BVM Holy Cross College officials did not follow rules while dealing with the exam fraud allegations against Anju P Shaji, a 20-year-old undergraduate Commerce student who apparently committed suicide on May 7 by jumping into the Meenachil River in Kottayam.

He said the college officials had released the CCTV visuals of the deceased student with out obtaining permission from the university.

“Proper procedure was not followed by the college while releasing the CCTV visuals. Had they caught Anju for fraud, they should have taken her to the college principal's room first. Instead, they questioned her inside the exam hall,” he said.

Thomas also said the college principal has been removed from the post of chief invigilator.

Concerns

Anju was a student at a a private institution in Kanjirappally. She appeared for her final semester examination at the BVM College on Saturday. Midway through the examination, the college officials seized her answer sheet alleging that she had committed fraud. She left the college a few hours later, and her body was recovered from Meenachil river on Monday.

Anju's death has raised a lot of hue and cry with her parents and relatives alleging that BVM College officials were making false allegation against her.

On Tuesday, her father Shaji had lodged a complaint against the invigilator and principal with Kottayam District Police Chief G Jaidev. “The principal should be arrested,” he had demanded.

The Kerala Women's Commission had registered a suo motu case into the death.

When Anju's body was brought home on Tuesday, her family members and local people stopped political leaders and police officials, alleging that police tried to destroy evidence.