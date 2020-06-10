Vande Bharat flights from US to Kerala soon: V Muraleedharan

The request of the Ministry of External Affairs to operate special flights from the US to Kerala to bring back stranded Indians has been accepted, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

He further said that the Ministry of External Affairs in cooperation with the Aviation ministry will add more flights and destinations for the speedy evacuation of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Heartfelt thanks to Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji for accepting MEA's request to operate special flights from #US to #Kerala.



With @MoCA_GoI’s cooperation @MEAIndia will try to add more flights & destinations for speedy evacuation of our citizens under #VandeBharatMission. — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) June 10, 2020

Over 35 Keralites have died in the US. Of them, twenty had died in New York alone. New Jersey is the other place where most deaths are reported. Over 200 Keralites have died to COVID-19 outside the state.



(With inputs from PTI)

