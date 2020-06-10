{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Vande Bharat flights from US to Kerala soon: V Muraleedharan

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Vande Bharat flights from US to Kerala soon: V Muraleedharan
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan
SHARE

The request of the Ministry of External Affairs to operate special flights from the US to Kerala to bring back stranded Indians has been accepted, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

He further said that the Ministry of External Affairs in cooperation with the Aviation ministry will add more flights and destinations for the speedy evacuation of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Over 35 Keralites have died in the US. Of them, twenty had died in New York alone. New Jersey is the other place where most deaths are reported. Over 200 Keralites have died to COVID-19 outside the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES