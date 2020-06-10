Sabarimala tantri does not want the shrine to open on June 14, minister to hold talks

It looks like the tables have been turned. The Sabarimala tantri, Kantararu Mahesh Mohanaru, on Wednesday shot a missive to the Devaswom Commissioner asking him to call off the decision to open the hill shrine on June 14.

Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu, however, said he had not received any such letter and said the dates were fixed after detailed consultations with the Thanthri family.

The decision is to open Sabarimala for Midhunam monthly pujas on June 14, and the annual festival is to begin from June 19. The tantri, citing increasing COVID-19 cases, now wants these dates postponed.

"Do not allow pilgrims into Sabarimala at a time when the threat of the virus spread is high," the tantri said in his handwritten letter.

He appears especially concerned about the influx of pilgrims from other states where the spread is high. "Despite the social distancing norms and safety precautions that have been put in place, there could still be a rush of pilgrims from other states," he said.

The TDB plans to limit the number of devotees using the Virtual Q system. Pilgrims from other states will also have to produce a 'COVID-19 negative' certificate to gain entry.

The tantri said all the mandatory rituals could be carried out without the presence of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has called a meeting of the Tantri family and Travancore Devaswom Board officials to discuss the issues raised against the opening of Sabarimala temple.

Devotees from other states will be allowed at Sabarimala after they obtain the pass issued through COVID-Jagratha website.

The pass will be issued only after a COVID-negative certificate from an ICMR-accredited lab is uploaded on the website two days before the day of the darshan.