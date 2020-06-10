'A great loss', says Pinarayi Vijayan; Condolences pour in for Nithin Chandran

Condolences are pouring in from all quarters for the family of Nithin Chandran, the 29-year-old engineer and social worker who died of a heart attack in Dubai on Monday.

“A great loss,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post condoling his death.

Earlier, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief by way of a letter to Athira, Nithin's wife.

Minister TP Ramakrishnan was also in the fray of those who condoled the death. "Nithin was an active member of the Malayalee community in Dubai. His sudden departure is a painful one," the minister said.

Nithin and his wife Athira came to the fore as they fought for the repatriation of pregnant Indian women from the Gulf in the time of COVID. Athira, who was seven months pregnant then, moved the Indian Supreme Court seeking help to return home for her delivery. Nithin was very supportive of Athira's efforts.

An avid social worker, Nithin was the coordinator of the Dubai chapter of the Kerala Blood Donors and an active member of the Indian Culture and Arts Society (INCAS). He is the son of retired health inspector Ramachandran.

Nithin was found dead at his apartment in Dubai International City on Monday morning. He was suspected to have died of a heart attack in his sleep. He was under treatment for high blood pressure and had heart ailments too.

The mortal remains of Nithin Chandran were cremated on the premises of his home in Perambra in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

Nithin's death had come as a big shock to the Keralite community in the UAE, which had rallied to help his wife return home.