3 Keralites die of COVID-19 in Gulf, 2 die in Mumbai

Abdul Jabbar, Radhakrishnan Nair, Abdul Hameed, P Radhakrishnan Nair, P M Muhammed
Five more Keralites died of COVID-19 outside Kerala on Tuesday.

Three Keralites succumbed to the virus in the Gulf region.

Chengannur native Radhakrishnan Nair, 57, died in Dubai and Abdul Hameed, 50, died in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thrissur Chavakkad native Abdul Jabbar, 58, passed away in Muscat, Oman.

Two Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus in Mumbai. Palakkad native P Radhakrishnan Nair, 66, and Kasaragod native P M Muhammed died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan was the Assistant Director at Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Mumbai. Muhammed ran a studio at Kharkopar.

With this 16 Keralites have died of the disease in Mumbai alone.

