'Thank you Sharon': Australia praises Keralite nurse's support in COVID-19 fight

Sharon Varghese's joy knew no bounds when she received huge appreciation for her work at an aged-care centre during the COVID-19 pandemic from iconic Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist last week.

“Congratulations Sharon, on your selfless act. You gave up your time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time,” Gilchrist thanked Sharon on behalf of Australian society, in a video released by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), a government agency for promotion of Australian business, trade, investment and education, on June 1.

Sharon hails from Kuruppanthura in Kerala's Kottayam district. She works as a resident nurse in the coastal city of Wollongong.

She came to Australia in 2016. Three years later, she was graduated in nursing from the University of Wollongong. Since then she has been working in aged-care facilities.

Sharon earned the accolades for her dedicated work at the Greenhill Manor residential aged care facility.

Being one of the major COVID-19 clusters, Australia has given special attention to aged care facilities during the pandemic outbreak.

Sharon said extreme care was taken to ensure the facility free from COVID. "The rostered staff changed clothing after they entered the facility. This was done to make the environment completely germ free. Those living away from the facility were discouraged from working during the peak COVID season because they might have acted as virus carriers," Sharon said.

“The residents were allowed to spend time with their family previously, however after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, it came to a complete halt," she said.

Rise to stardom

Sharon had no idea what was in store for her when she responded to a call out by University of Wollongong’s COVID-19 help group for International students asking for details of ‘people of Indian origin making substantial contributions to the Australian society.’

Sharon Varghese (far left) with her parents, brother and sister.

Sharon put her hands up. Then she was asked to send a video on her efforts. Being a person who believed in her work, she did a candid video that eventually caught Australia's attention and won her praise from Gilchrist.

Sharon said Gilchrist's praise has made her father Lallichen Mallissery, an ardent cricket fan, very happy. Her mother, Ancy Philip and elder sister too were pleased, but Sharon said it was her brother and friends who truly celebrated the achievement because Gilchrist is one their favourite cricketers.

Social work

Sharon is no stranger to social activities too. She was part of a video done by the Wollongong Council – We belong to Gong - in 2016. She also donned the hat of a Radio Jockey in Wollongong's Malayalam radio Pattupetty.

Whilst being grateful to the University’s COVID help group and Austrade for her new-found fame, she is quite proud of her realm of work.

“I always wanted to work in a hospital as a registered nurse. But once I started working in aged care, I really loved it. To be honest, this is riskier than working in a COVID ward. But nothing will reward you like the smile of an inmate who considers us as part of their family," she said.

Sharon is now planning to pursue Masters in nursing. "But I will certainly continue working in aged care centres,” she said.

(The author is a communication and engagement professional in Australia)