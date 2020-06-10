Former Kerala Ranji player Jayamohan Thampi was murdered, son arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s former Ranji Trophy cricketer K Jayamohan Thampi, who was found dead at his home in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, was murdered, the police have said. They have arrested his son Ashwin in the case.

Thampi, 64, died due to a deep injury on the forehead he suffered when Ashwin pushed him, the police said. They have also taken a neighbour of Ashwin into custody.

Thampi was living with Ashwin at his house in Manacaud ever since the death of his wife Anitha two years ago, the police said.

His body was found on Monday morning after tenants staying on the premises complained about stench coming from Ashwin’s house.

The police found the body lying on the floor of a room on Monday morning. They had said that the death could have happened at least two days ago.

Thampi, who hailed from Alappuzha, represented Kerala in the Ranji Trophy between 1982 and 1984, playing six matches. He was a wicket-keeper batsman.

He was also a guest player for the erstwhile State Bank of Travancore (SBT). This stint helped him get a job in the bank where he was a deputy general manager. He played for the bank for about 20 years.

Thampi has another son named Aashiq.