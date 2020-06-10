Three held in connection with killing of wild elephant in Kollam

Kerala forest personnel on Wednesday arrested three involved in the killing of a wild elephant in Pathanapuram forest range area in Kerala's Kollam district on April 11.

The three have been identified as Animon, Ranjith and Sarath. All are Karavoor natives.

The development comes just days after a pregnant pachyderm was killed in Palakkad district, leading to widespread outrage, both in India and abroad.

The arrests were made while forest personnel were tracking the two prime accused in connection with the Palakkad case.

Both the elephants had met with a similar tragedy-- sustaining severe wounds in their mouth after they allegedly chewed fruits stuffed with explosives.

The animals were unable to eat for several days due to the injuries in their mouths.

“The wounded elephant could not eat for several days and died in the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram," a forest officer in Kollam district informed.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the elephant in Pathanapuram. Two more are absconding. The search is on,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, forest officials in Palakkad district said the search is still on to nab the two prime accused in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant.

One person was arrested in connection with the case on June 5.

A Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government is probing the death.

